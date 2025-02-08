Hezbollah slams US envoy’s remarks during Lebanon visit

Hezbollah on Friday criticized comments by US Deputy Special Envoy to the Middle East Morgan Ortagus during her visit to Beirut, calling them an "interference in Lebanon's sovereignty."

The newly appointed US envoy praised Israel for "defeating Hezbollah" and urged Lebanese leaders to push forward with reforms while ensuring the Lebanese resistance group remains disarmed and excluded from the government.

Mohammad Raad, the head of Hezbollah's parliamentary bloc, denounced Ortagus' remarks which were "filled with hatred and irresponsibility."

Raad claimed that Israel's attacks on the Gaza Strip and Lebanon expose "who truly supports terrorism."

Lebanon's presidency said Ortagus' remarks reflected her personal views and were not a matter of concern for the presidential office.

Ortagus is the first senior US official to visit Lebanon since US President Donald Trump took office late last month. Lebanese President Joseph Aoun was also elected in January.

The visit comes amid a political deadlock in Lebanon, where the formation of a new government, led by designated Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, remains stalled due to political disagreements.









