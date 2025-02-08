Hamas’ Al-Qassam Brigades prepares for 5th prisoner swap under ceasefire deal with Israel

Hamas' armed wing, Al-Qassam Brigades, started preparations on Saturday ahead of the fifth prisoner exchange with Israel as part of the first phase of the ceasefire agreement that took effect on Jan. 19.

According to an Anadolu correspondent, members of Al-Qassam Brigades have been deployed in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip in preparation for the handover of Israeli hostages to the International Red Cross Committee.

On Friday, Al-Qassam announced the names of three Israeli hostages: Eli Sharabi, Or Levy, and Ohad Ben Ami, set to be released on Saturday as part of the ongoing deal.

The Palestinian resistance group also published the names of 183 Palestinian detainees who are slated to be released in exchange for the Israeli captives.

A ceasefire agreement took effect in Gaza on Jan. 19, halting Israel's genocidal war, which has killed more than 47,500 Palestinians, most of them women and children, and left the enclave in ruins.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.







