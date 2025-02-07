GAZAS DISPLACED FAMILIES STRUGGLE TO SURVIVE AS STORMS WREAK HAVOC IN ENCLAVE

Gaza's displaced families struggle to survive as storms wreak havoc in enclave

The Gaza Municipality reported on Friday that the ongoing storm hitting the Gaza Strip has caused severe damage to the tents housing displaced Palestinian families exacerbating their suffering.

Speaking to Anadolu, municipality spokesperson Hosni Mahna said: "Heavy rain and strong winds have swept through shelters and makeshift camps causing dozens of tents to fly away and flooding others."

He added that "the city of Gaza urgently requires 120,000 tents or suitable housing units."

Mahna explained that despite the challenging conditions in Gaza, the municipality's teams are closely monitoring the situation.

However, he noted that the almost non-existent resources, due to the widespread destruction of infrastructure from the ongoing Israeli attacks, make it incredibly difficult to respond to the needs of the displaced.

"What we are witnessing today is a true humanitarian disaster," Mahna said. "Families who have lost their homes are living in tragic conditions with no real solutions to protect them from the harsh winter cold."

Mahna called on international and humanitarian organizations to take "immediate action to rescue thousands of families enduring unprecedented hardship."

Stormy weather ravaged Gaza in recent days, tearing up dozens of tents for displaced civilians, according to local authorities.

On Jan. 19, a ceasefire took effect in Gaza, halting Israel's genocidal war that killed more than 47,500 people and left the enclave in ruins.





