Trump insists on taking over Gaza, claiming Israel will hand over once fighting ends

US President Donald Trump announced Thursday that the Gaza Strip would be handed over to the US by Israel at the end of the fighting and that "no soldiers by the US would be needed."

In a statement on the social media platform Truth Social, Trump stated that at the end of the fighting, "Palestinians, people like Chuck Schumer, would have already been resettled in far safer and more beautiful communities, with new and modern homes, in the region."

He also claimed that the Palestinians would have "a chance to be happy, safe, and free" due to the relocation scheme he proposed, which envisions Palestinians to be displaced to Egypt and Jordan.

"The U.S., working with great development teams from all over the World, would slowly and carefully begin the construction of what would become one of the greatest and most spectacular developments of its kind on Earth," Trump said.

Expressing that no US soldiers would be needed for these efforts, Trump claimed that these actions would bring stability to the region.