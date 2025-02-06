Spain rejects Israel’s suggestion that it should take in displaced Gazans

Spain on Thursday rejected the Israeli defense minister's suggestion that countries opposed to Israel's operations in Gaza, such as Spain, should take in displaced Gazans.

"First of all … no one should even be debating about where Palestinian Gazans should go, because that debate is closed," said Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares in an interview with broadcaster RNE.

"The land of Palestinian Gazans is Gaza. Gaza should be part of the future Palestinian state, just as Spain and the majority of the planet's nations recognize," he said.

Shortly after US President Donald Trump announced his plan to "take over" Gaza, displace its entire population, and turn it into the "'Riviera of the Middle East," the Israeli government began preparing a plan to allow the "voluntary departure" of residents of the Gaza Strip.

When asked who would take in the Palestinians, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz on Thursday suggested three European nations that recently recognized Palestinian statehood.

"Countries like Spain, Ireland, Norway, and others, which have leveled accusations and false claims against Israel over its actions in Gaza, are legally obligated to allow any Gaza resident to enter their territories," he said, according to Israel's Channel 12.

"Their hypocrisy will be exposed if they refuse to do so," added Katz.

"Spain makes decisions sovereignly and independently. No third party should tell us what to do," said Spain's foreign minister when asked about Katz's comments.

Albares explained that Spain is clearly "in solidarity with Gaza," and has taken in Palestinians, such as children, extremely sick people, or refugees. However, he said this does not change the fact that "Gaza is the place of Gazans."

"What we are doing is introducing our humanitarian aid as much as possible to help the people after more than 45,000 innocent people fell victim to indiscriminate bombings," Albares said, referring to the death toll from Israel's 15-month offensive on Gaza.

He said the world needs to help rebuild Gaza as a "first step" to getting the state of Palestine, which includes Gaza and the West Bank, "on its feet."

He also condemned the current levels of settler violence in the West Bank as "completely unacceptable."

Albares said he has been in contact with other European and Arab states that agree with Spain's position on the future of Palestine.

"The EU has made it clear that it is positioned in favor of a two-state solution," he added.



