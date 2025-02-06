Palestinian premier discusses Gaza relief efforts with Arab League chief

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Mostafa held talks on Thursday with Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit to discuss the latest developments in the occupied territories.

A statement by the premier's office said the discussions held in Cairo dwelt on relief efforts for Gaza amid deteriorating humanitarian conditions in the enclave following Israel's genocidal war.

The prime minister hailed the Arab League's backing for Palestinians and underlined the importance of increasing support, especially regarding the reconstruction of the war-torn Gaza Strip.

"The Palestinian government is working seriously to provide relief to Gaza, prepare for reconstruction, and work with all partners and friends to overcome these circumstances," he added.

According to figures released by Gaza's government media office, the Israeli onslaught has destroyed nearly 88% of the enclave's infrastructure, including homes, vital facilities, and public services.

A ceasefire agreement took effect in Gaza on Jan. 19, halting Israel's genocidal war that has killed nearly 47,600 Palestinians, most of them women and children, and left the enclave in ruins.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November last year for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.