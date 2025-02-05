Turkish, Algerian foreign ministers discuss bilateral ties, Palestine

 Contact Us
Anadolu Agency MIDDLE EAST
Published February 05,2025
The Turkish foreign minister talked with his Algerian counterpart on the phone about an array of issues, including bilateral relations and Palestine, diplomatic sources said on Wednesday.

Hakan Fidan and Ahmed Attaf discussed bilateral relations between the two countries, as well as the current situation in Palestine.

There were no further details about the discussions.

The two had previously met in late November last year on the margins of the 10th UN Alliance of Civilizations Forum held in Portugal.