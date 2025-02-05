PROTESTERS CALL FOR NETANYAHUS ARREST OUTSIDE WHITE HOUSE

Pro-Palestinian supporters gathered outside the White House on Wednesday, protesting against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump, who met in the Oval Office.

The demonstration in Washington, D.C., coincided with their meeting, and was attended by hundreds from various civil society organizations, waving Palestinian flags.

Protesters chanted slogans like "Free Palestine," "Genocide Prime Minister," and "Stop hosting a war criminal."

Demonstrators highlighted Netanyahu's status as a "war criminal," holding banners reading "Genocide Prime Minister," "Netanyahu is a war criminal," and "Israel kills."

They also called for the arrest of Netanyahu, who has an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court (ICC) for committing war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.