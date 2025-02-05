'No force on earth can remove Palestinians from their homes,’ says Palestinian envoy to UK

Palestine's envoy to the UK on Wednesday termed US President Donald Trump's plan to "take over" Gaza "very dangerous," and warned that it will go far beyond Palestine.

Palestinian people are tested with genocide, mass-kill, mass-murder, mass-destroy yet the people remain as hundreds of thousands are now marching back to their homes, said Husam Zomlot.

"So, no force on earth can remove Palestinians from their homes," he told Sky News.

His remarks came after Trump's controversial remarks that the US "will take over" Gaza after relocating Palestinians to other countries.

The Palestinian ambassador highlighted that the future is about a two-state solution, the international consensus, ending the occupation and establishing the state of Palestine.

"If people from Gaza will go anywhere later, it will be back to their original homes inside the 1948 areas," said Zomlot, adding Palestinians have one homeland, Palestine.

Gaza is just the "last episode" of what Trump wants to take over, the ambassador said, referring to Trump's previous statements on Canada, Panama, and Greenland.

"We are watching global order being burnt, I think our global order is being collapsed," he added.

The Palestinian ambassador noted that with his Gaza remarks, Trump normalized the ethnic cleansing and the idea of mass expulsion of people from their homes, which, he stressed is "very dangerous and it will go far beyond Palestine."

"This is not just about Gaza, can you imagine a world where you can just go and claim ownership of a territory ... where does it stop?" he questioned.

Zomlot said that the UK needs to "correct the gravest injustice inflicted" on Palestinians.

"We need recognition of the state of Palestine immediately, Mr. Starmer, do not wait one more day," he added.

During a news conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington on Tuesday, Trump said that the US "will take over" Gaza after relocating Palestinians elsewhere under a redevelopment plan that he claimed could turn the enclave into "the Riviera of the Middle East."









