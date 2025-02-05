Israel shoots dead Palestinian child in southern Gaza Strip despite ceasefire

A Palestinian child was killed Wednesday by Israeli army gunfire in the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, despite a ceasefire in place between Hamas and Israel, Anadolu has learned.

The victim, 13-year-old Hamza al-Hams, was shot dead by the Israeli army in Rafah, said a medical source at the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis.

Israeli forces opened fire on the child in the Al-Awda area of Rafah, injuring him, witnesses said, adding that he was transferred to hospital where he succumbed to his wounds.