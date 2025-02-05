EUROPEAN COUNTRIES REJECT TRUMPS PROPOSAL OF RELOCATING PALESTINIANS FROM GAZA

Several European leaders on Wednesday rejected US President Donald Trump's controversial plan to "take over" Gaza and forcibly resettle its Palestinian population in other countries.

Dismissing the proposal, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that the only way forward for peace is a negotiated two-state solution.

"It is clear that Gaza—like the West Bank and East Jerusalem—belongs to the Palestinians," Baerbock said, warning that forcibly expelling the civilian population would violate international law and fuel further hatred.

She stressed that the UN, EU, and G7 have consistently opposed Israeli settlements on Palestinian territories.

France also swiftly rejected Trump's proposal, reaffirming that Gaza should remain part of a future Palestinian state.

"The future of Gaza must be inscribed not in the perspective of control by a third State but in the framework of a future Palestinian State, under the aegis of the Palestinian Authority," a French Foreign Ministry statement said.

"France reiterates its opposition to any forced displacement of the Palestinian population of Gaza, which would constitute a serious violation of international law, an attack on the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinians, but also a major obstacle to the two-state solution," it added.

Responding to a question on Trump's Gaza remark, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Palestinians in Gaza "must be allowed home, they must be allowed to rebuild, and we should be with them in that rebuild on the way to a two-state solution"

- 'PALESTINIAN GAZANS MUST STAY IN GAZA'

Spain also joined the chorus of disapproval, with Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares firmly rejecting the idea of US control over Gaza.

"Gaza is the land of the Palestinian Gazans. The Palestinian Gazans must stay in Gaza," Albares said.

Spain reaffirmed its commitment to a future Palestinian state that includes Gaza as part of its territory.

Poland's Deputy Foreign Minister Andrzej Szejna expressed support for a two-state solution and emphasized the need for Palestinian involvement in the peace process.

"Just like in the case of Ukraine, where we say that you can't decide about Ukraine without Ukraine, if we're talking about the peace process. Similarly, you can't decide about Palestine without the Palestinians. This is Poland's position," Szejna said.

Slovenian Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon criticized Trump's comments as reflective of a "deep ignorance of Palestinian history."

Speaking from Lebanon, Fajon warned that such proposals could lead to further unrest and violence and stressed that Palestinians completely reject the idea of being displaced from their homeland.

Scottish First Minister John Swinney also condemned the proposal, calling any suggestion of displacing Palestinians "unacceptable and dangerous."

Swinney emphasized that the suffering of the people in Gaza must not be exacerbated by plans for forced relocation, following months of intense violence and loss of life in the region.

During a news conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington on Tuesday, Trump said that the US "will take over" Gaza after relocating Palestinians elsewhere under a redevelopment plan that he claimed could turn the enclave into "the Riviera of the Middle East."