Saudi crown prince discusses regional issues with German president

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held talks with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to discuss a host of regional and international issues, local media said on Tuesday.

Discussions between the two leaders, which took place on Monday, also took up bilateral relations between Saudi Arabia and Germany and ways of bolstering them, the Saudi state news agency SPA reported.

Steinmeier arrived in the oil-rich kingdom on Sunday evening as part of a regional tour that also includes stops in Jordan and Türkiye.

The visit was originally scheduled for November 2024, but it was postponed after the collapse of the coalition government in Germany.



