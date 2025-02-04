Israeli army arrests 15 Palestinians from areas across occupied West Bank

The Israeli army late Monday arrested 15 Palestinians, including a child, during raids into areas across the occupied West Bank.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa said the Israeli army's arrests were concentrated in East Jerusalem, Ramallah, Tubas, and Tulkarem.

It added that the Israeli army raided Silwad town, east of Ramallah city, in the central West Bank, broke into several commercial stores, and arrested a 15-year-old boy.

Social media activists published footage showing the Israeli army dragging a blindfolded boy.

The Palestinian broadcaster noted that the Israeli army arrested 11 civilians from the Shuafat refugee camp, northeastern East Jerusalem, and also broke into several commercial stores.

In the northern West Bank, the Israeli army arrested two Palestinians from Tulkarem and another from the Far'a refugee camp in southern Tubas city, Wafa also reported.

On Jan. 21, the Israeli army launched an assault on Jenin city and its refugee camp, killing at least 26 Palestinians. The offensive was later expanded to the city of Tulkarem, where at least three Palestinians were killed.

The Israeli escalation in the West Bank came after a ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal took hold in Gaza on Jan. 19, following 15 months of Israel's genocidal war that killed over 47,500 Palestinians and reduced the enclave to rubble.

Since the beginning of Israel's war on Gaza in October 2023, more than 900 Palestinians have been killed across the West Bank in attacks by Israeli forces and settlers.





