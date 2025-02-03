SYRIAS INTERIM PRESIDENT WRAPS UP 1ST FOREIGN VISIT TO SAUDI ARABIA

Syria's interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa on Monday concluded his first one-day foreign visit to Saudi Arabia, and returned back to Damascus.

According to the official Saudi news agency SPA, Riyadh Region Governor Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz escorted al-Sharaa to the King Khalid International Airport.

Sharaa arrived in Riyadh early Sunday on a landmark visit to the oil-rich kingdom for talks with Saudi officials on bilateral relations and regional issues. He was accompanied by Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani and other officials. Shaibani had also traveled to Riyadh last month.

He met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh, where both leaders discussed "the latest developments in Syria and explored ways to support its security and stability," according to SPA.

Sharaa assumed power as transitional president last week, more than a month after former regime leader Bashar al-Assad was toppled.

The new administration in Syria aims to revive international ties following years of political isolation under the Assad regime.

The Syrian leader has sought the removal of sanctions to recover from nearly 14 years of civil war.