SYRIAS INTERIM PRESIDENT TO VISIT TÜRKIYE

Syria's interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa will pay an official visit to the Turkish capital Ankara on Tuesday.

Upon the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the meeting will be held at the Presidential Complex, Türkiye's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun announced on Monday.

The leaders will discuss the latest developments in Syria in all its dimensions and the joint steps to be taken by Ankara and Damascus for economic recovery, sustainable stability, and security in the war-torn country, Altun said on X.

The talks will also focus on the support that can be provided to Syria's new administration and the Syrian people in multilateral platforms, he added.

"We believe that Türkiye-Syria relations, which have been reestablished after the liberation of Syria, will strengthen and gain dimension with the visit by Ahmed Al-Sharaa and his delegation," he noted.

Bashar Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of Damascus on Dec. 8, ending the Baath Party's regime, which had been in power since 1963.

Syria's military operations administration announced Wednesday the appointment of Ahmed al-Sharaa as transitional president, the repeal of the 2012 Constitution and the dissolution of the former regime's parliament, army and security agencies.





