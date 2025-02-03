Netanyahu arrives in US ahead of meeting with Trump

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in the US on Sunday afternoon ahead of his meeting with President Donald Trump.

Netanyahu was welcomed by Israeli officials including Israeli envoy to the UN Danny Danon after landing at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland.

"I was excited to welcome Prime Minister @netanyahu, who just landed in Washington ahead of his meeting with President @realDonaldTrump. This is an important meeting that strengthens the deep alliance between Israel and the United States and will enhance our cooperation," said Danon on X.

Trump will meet with Netanyahu on Tuesday, during which they are expected to discuss Gaza, Israeli hostages and Iran.

According to media reports, the Israeli prime minister is expected meet with US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff on Monday.

Before his departure, Netanyahu said he delayed sending his negotiating team to Qatar for talks set for Monday on the second phase of a Gaza ceasefire agreement until his meeting with Trump, Israeli media said.





