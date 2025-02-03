Israeli army evacuates 12 homes in Tammun, converts them into military barracks

The Israeli army on Monday evacuated Palestinian families from 12 homes in the town of Tammun, the northern occupied West Bank, and converted them into military barracks amid incursion in the town.

Speaking to Anadolu, Tammun Mayor Najeh Bani Odeh said the Israeli army on its second day of incursion pushed further reinforcements and bulldozers into the town, noting that the army has so far destroyed some 3 kilometers (1.8 miles) of the town's roads, including much of its infrastructure.

"The army evacuated 12 families from their homes, turning them into military barracks and setting up snipers on them," the mayor said, adding that the residents were forced to flee to other houses in the center of the town.

Bani Odeh described the situation in Tammun as "dangerous," saying that residents are living in fear and unable to leave their homes.

"The residents are completely stranded. We tried to coordinate efforts to supply homes with bread and essential needs, but to no avail," he said.

He confirmed that the Israeli army is conducting a campaign of arrests and field interrogations targeting dozens of residents in the town.

For the second day, the Israeli army has been carrying out raids and attacks in Tammun town and the Far'a refugee camp in the Tubas governorate.

On Jan. 21, the Israeli army launched an assault on Jenin city and its refugee camp, killing at least 25 Palestinians. The offensive was later expanded to the city of Tulkarm, where at least three Palestinians were killed.

The escalation in the West Bank came after a ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal took hold in Gaza on Jan. 19, following 15 months of Israel's genocidal war that killed over 47,500 Palestinians and reduced the enclave to rubble.

Since the beginning of Israel's war on Gaza in October 2023, more than 900 Palestinians have been killed across the West Bank in attacks by Israeli forces and settlers.





