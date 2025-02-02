SYRIAS INTERIM PRESIDENT HEADS TO SAUDI ARABIA ON 1ST OFFICIAL VISIT

Syria's interim president heads to Saudi Arabia on 1st official visit

Syria's transitional President Ahmed al-Sharaa is traveling on Sunday to Saudi Arabia on his first official visit since taking office, according to the state-run Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).

Accompanying him is Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani, marking a significant diplomatic move between Damascus and Riyadh.

The visit is expected to focus on strengthening bilateral relations and discussing regional issues.

This trip comes amid ongoing efforts to rebuild Syria's international ties following years of political isolation.









