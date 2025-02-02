Israeli attacks reported in Gaza despite ceasefire deal

New Israeli attacks were reported in the Gaza Strip on Sunday despite a ceasefire agreement that halted a 15-month Israeli war on the enclave.

According to witnesses, an Israeli drone fired two missiles near a cart traveling along the coastal Al-Rashid Street northwest of the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza. No injuries were reported.

The attack has caused panic among Palestinians using the road to return to their areas in northern Gaza, witnesses said.

Israeli forces also opened fire towards Palestinian homes east of the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza and in eastern Rafah in southern Gaza.

Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began to return on Monday to their areas in northern Gaza for the first time since the ceasefire took effect on Jan. 19.

The three-phase ceasefire agreement includes a prisoner exchange and sustained calm, aiming for a permanent truce and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.

Palestinian factions have released 18 captives under the agreement in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails.

Israel's genocidal war has killed more than 47,400 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023 and reduced much of the area to rubble.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November last year for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.







