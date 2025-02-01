Trump says he will speak to Putin on Russia-Ukraine war

US President Donald Trump said Friday he will speak with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.

"We'll be speaking, and I think we'll perhaps do something that'll be significant. We want to end that war," Trump told reporters at the White House.

He reiterated that the "horrible" Russia-Ukraine war would have never started if he were president when it started in early 2022.

"It's just a senseless situation, and it's got to stop. So, whatever I could do to stop it. And we are having discussions ... already talking," said Trump.

Asked whether he has already spoken to Putin, Trump said: "I just don't want to say that. We're having very serious discussions about that. We're trying to get it ended with Russia."









