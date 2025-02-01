Israeli strike kills teenager in West Bank - officials

Palestinian officials said an Israeli drone strike killed a 14-year-old boy on Saturday in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, where Israel's military is conducting a major offensive.

Reached for comment, the military said the air force "struck armed terrorists in the Jenin area".

Two other people were also transferred to hospital after being wounded in the attack on an eastern neighbourhood of the city, the Palestinian Red Crescent said.

Jenin governor Kamal Abu al-Rub told AFP that the teenager, Ahmad Sadi, and the two others "were hit by an occupation drone when they were in the street".

Last month, the Israeli military launched an assault dubbed "Iron Wall" aimed at rooting out Palestinian militant groups in the Jenin area of the West Bank, which Israel has occupied since 1967.

Jenin and its adjacent refugee camp have been a hotbed of Palestinian resistance movements for years, and violence there and across the territory has soared since the war in Gaza broke out on October 7, 2023.

Israeli troops or settlers have killed at least 877 Palestinians, including many militants, in the West Bank since the start of the war, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

At least 30 Israelis have also been killed in Palestinian attacks or during Israeli military raids in the territory over the same period, according to official Israeli figures.

On Thursday, the Palestinian health ministry said Israeli forces had killed two Palestinians in Jenin after the military announced a soldier had also been killed in the territory.



























