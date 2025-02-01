Israeli army sets more homes on fire in southern Lebanon

The Israeli army on Saturday set fire to more buildings in Marjayoun district, southern Lebanon, again violating the Nov. 27 ceasefire, state media reported.

According to the official National News Agency (NNA), the military set alight several homes and buildings in the towns of Rab El Thalathine and Odaisseh, and plumes of smoke were seen rising in the sky.

Israeli drones also dropped bombs on vehicles clearing rubble in the town of Taybeh.

The latest breaches bring the total number of ceasefire violations to 830, according to data compiled by Anadolu based on announcements from NNA.

Meanwhile, the Lebanese army entered the town of Aitaroun, Bint Jbeil district, and started clearing it of explosives and war remnants, according to a statement by the town's municipality.

Israel was to complete its army's withdrawal from Lebanon by Jan. 26 under the ceasefire deal, but it refused to do so and the deadline was extended to Feb. 18, according to the White House.

At least 26 people have been killed and 221 injured by Israeli gunfire since Jan. 26, as residents attempt to return to their villages in southern Lebanon, according to local health authorities.

The truce ended shelling between Israel and the Lebanese resistance group Hezbollah that began on in October 2023 after the Gaza war, and escalated into a full-scale conflict in September 2024.

The over a year of fighting killed more than 4,000 people and injured many others.