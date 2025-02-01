Hamas and Israel complete fourth Gaza ceasefire swap

Hamas freed three Israeli hostages on Saturday in exchange for more than 180 Palestinian prisoners released from Israeli custody in the fourth such swap under a ceasefire deal aimed at ending the war in Gaza.

Hostages Ofer Kalderon and Yarden Bibas were paraded on stage by Hamas fighters before being handed over to the Red Cross in the southern Gaza city of Khan Yunis. American-Israeli Keith Siegel was freed in a similar ceremony at Gaza City's port in the north.

The Israeli military later confirmed that all three were back in Israel.

Israeli campaign group the Hostages and Missing Families Forum hailed their release as "a ray of light in the darkness".

"I hope that this is a sign of the rebirth of the people of Israel, not just of Ofer, not just of the hostages," Kalderon's uncle Shemi told AFP, overcome with emotion.

Later in the day, a bus carrying released Palestinian prisoners was greeted by a cheering crowd in the West Bank city of Ramallah, while three others were met by hundreds of well-wishers in Khan Yunis.

In Ramallah, the bus struggled to make its way through the crowds as it arrived from the Israeli-run Ofer Prison.

Several of the freed inmates were hoisted onto the shoulders of well-wishers, including an elderly man who raised his crutches over his head in triumph.

"I need a great deal of composure to control myself, to steady my nerves, to absorb this overwhelming moment," said one released prisoner, Ata Abdelghani, as he prepared to meet his now 10-year-old twin sons for the first time.

After holding the hostages for more than 15 months, the resistance groups in Gaza began releasing them on January 19 under the terms of the ceasefire deal with Israel.

Hamas and its ally Islamic Jihad have so far handed over 18 hostages to the International Committee of the Red Cross in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, many of them women and minors.

A total of 183 prisoners were freed Saturday, all of them Palestinian except for one Egyptian.

Hamas sources said a fifth hostage-prisoner exchange would take place next Saturday.

- 'Mixed emotions' -

During their October 7, 2023 attack on Israel, which started the Gaza war, fighters abducted Siegel from kibbutz Kfar Aza, and Bibas and Kalderon from kibbutz Nir Oz.

Hamas-led resistance groups took a total of 251 people hostage that day. Of those, 76 remain in Gaza, including at least 34 the military says are dead.

Those seized include Bibas's wife Shiri and their two children, whom Hamas has declared dead, although Israeli officials have not confirmed that.

Bibas's sons -- Kfir, the youngest hostage, whose second birthday was in January, and his older brother Ariel, whose fifth birthday was in August -- have become symbols of the hostages' ordeal.

Footage released by the Israeli military showed Bibas being reunited with his sister and father, who held him in a lengthy embrace.

In a statement issued via the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, the Bibas family said "a quarter of our heart has returned to us after 15 long months".

"But the home remains incomplete," the family said, adding they would "continue with hope and the call for the return of Shiri, the children, and all the hostages".

Israel's hostage coordinator, Gal Hirsch, said the government continued "to demand information" from the ceasefire's brokers about the rest of the Bibas family.

Hundreds had gathered in the Tel Aviv plaza dubbed "Hostage Square" to watch live television coverage of the latest releases.

Sighs of relief ran through the crowd as the three were freed and handed over to the Red Cross, though the mood was mostly sombre.

At Tel Aviv's Sheba Hospital, Kalderon, a keen mountain biker, beamed and blew kisses as he was met by a contingent of cyclist friends and other supporters chanting his name.

"It's amazing, amazing. A year-and-a-half is culminating in this moment," said Navit Hermesh. "We missed him so much, we worried about him so much, and we are so happy that he's coming back."

Ahead of the releases in Khan Yunis and Gaza City, scores of masked Hamas fighters stood guard in an apparent effort to prevent large crowds forming.

It was a sharp contrast to the chaotic scenes that accompanied Thursday's handover, which prompted Israel to briefly delay its release of Palestinian prisoners in protest.

- 'Difficult' situation -

After Saturday's hostage release, Gaza's key Rafah border crossing with Egypt was reopened, with the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory saying 50 Palestinian patients in need of specialist treatment had passed through.

Egyptian state-linked channel Al-Qahera News showed footage of the first evacuees, who included 30 children with cancer.

Gaza hospitals direct Muhammad Zaqout said he hoped the numbers would increase.

"We now have 6,000 cases ready to be transferred, and more than 12,000 cases that are in dire need of treatment," he said.

Rafah was a vital entry point for Gaza aid before the Israeli military seized the Palestinian side of the crossing in May.

The ceasefire's 42-day first phase hinges on the release of a total of 33 hostages in exchange for around 1,900 people, mostly Palestinians, held in Israeli jails.

Negotiations for a second phase of the deal are set to start on Monday, according to a timeline provided by an Israeli official.

The second phase is expected to cover the release of the remaining captives and to include discussions on a more permanent end to the war.

The ceasefire deal was brokered by mediators Qatar, Egypt and the United States.

US President Donald Trump, who has claimed credit for the deal, is expected to host Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Tuesday.









