Five Arab foreign ministers reject forced displacement of Palestinians

Top diplomats from Egypt, Jordan, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar met in Cairo on Saturday and issued a joint statement rejecting the forcible displacement of Palestinians.

Published February 01,2025
Top diplomats from Egypt, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Qatar on Saturday rejected during a Cairo meeting any forcible displacement of Palestinians, according to a joint statement.

The foreign ministers rejected any "infringement of the inalienable rights" of Palestinians to their land, whether by "settlement, expulsion, home demolitions, annexation, depopulation of the land of its people through displacement, encouraged transfer or the uprooting of Palestinians from their land".