Lebanon reports 15 new Israeli breaches of ceasefire

The Israeli army committed 15 new violations of a ceasefire agreement in Lebanon on Thursday.

The latest breaches bring the total number of violations since the agreement came into force 66 days ago to 823, according to statistics compiled by Anadolu based on announcements from Lebanon's National News Agency.

According to reports by the agency, the latest violations of the agreement were concentrated in the areas of Marjayoun, Bint Jbeil and Hasbaya in Nabatieh Governorate in southern Lebanon and in Tyre district in the South Governorate.

In Marjayoun, two civilians sustained minor injuries from an Israeli drone dropping a bomb near their motorcycle on the outskirts of Tallouseh village.

An Israeli drone also targeted a Lebanese Civil Defense rescue team in Taybeh village while they were using excavators to search for missing people under the rubble. The civil defense personnel had to withdraw for their safety, with the machinery catching fire due to the attack.

The Israeli army launched flare bombs in the sky over Al-Aadaissah village.

Israeli forces carried out demolitions of houses and buildings in Kfarkela and Tallouseh, along with bulldozing and machine gun sweeps in Markaba village.

An Israeli anti-aircraft missile was reported to have exploded above Majdal Zoun village.

Israeli forces also set fire to a chicken farm near the Nzala Tal Nahas area in Deir Mimas village.

In Bint Jbeil, the Israeli army carried out explosions of houses and buildings in the Al-Hariqa area near the outskirts of Ayta ash-Shaab village.

They also fired on civilians inspecting their farm in Rmaych village.

In Hasbaya, Israeli artillery targeted areas around Shebaa village.

In Tyre, Israeli forces carried out bulldozing operations in Dhayra and Al-Bustan villages.

An Israeli drone dropped a bomb on an excavator working in Yaroun village, with no injuries reported.

Tensions have escalated as the Israeli army remained after a 60-day deadline for its withdrawal from southern Lebanon that passed Sunday under a ceasefire agreement.

The US, however, said that Israel and Lebanon have agreed to an extension of the deadline until Feb. 18.

At least 26 people have been killed and 221 injured by Israeli gunfire since Sunday as residents attempt to return to their villages in southern Lebanon, according to local health authorities.

The fragile cease-fire has been in place since Nov. 27, ending a period of mutual shelling between Israel and the Lebanese resistance group Hezbollah that began on Oct. 8, 2023 and escalated into a full-scale conflict on Sept. 23 last year.

Data from the Lebanese Health Ministry indicates that since Israel's onslaught against Lebanon began in 2023, at least 4,080 people have been killed, including women, children and health workers, while 16,753 have been injured.