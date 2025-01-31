Israeli army demolishes 2 more homes in West Bank

The Israeli army continued demolishing homes and detaining Palestinians on Friday, the 11th day of its military incursion in the northern West Bank.

According to eyewitnesses, the army besieged two homes and ordered the residents by loudspeaker to evacuate their homes and surrender themselves in the towns of Iktaba and Shuweika, east of the city of Tulkarem.

Israeli army forces hit the houses with live bullets and stun grenades before arresting the two residents, eyewitnesses told Anadolu.

Israel has also continued its incursion in the city of Tulkarem and its two refugee camps for the last five days, arresting dozens of Palestinians and displacing hundreds of families.

Since the start of the military operation, as many as 30 Palestinians have been killed, including 17 in Jenin, three in Tulkarem, and 10 in an Israeli airstrike on the town of Tammun.

According to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa, the Israeli army destroyed around 100 homes in Jenin and set fire to others, forcing the majority of Jenin camp residents to leave their homes and areas.

The escalation in the West Bank came after a ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal took effect in Gaza on Jan. 19, following 15 months of Israel's genocidal war that killed over 47,000 and reduced the enclave to rubble. Reports say Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the escalation over threats from right-wing parties to bring down his government over the Gaza ceasefire, which they oppose.

Since the beginning of Israel's war on Gaza in October 2023, at least 890 Palestinians have been killed across the occupied territory in attacks by Israeli forces and settlers.