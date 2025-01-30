Hamas releases female Israeli soldier under Gaza ceasefire deal

The Palestinian group Hamas set free a female Israeli soldier in Gaza on Thursday under a ceasefire agreement with Israel.

Agam Berger was handed over to representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross in the Al-Razan area in the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, according to an Anadolu reporter.

Two more Israeli captives are set to be released on Thursday in swap for 110 Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails.

The Israeli army confirmed that it received the freed Israeli soldier from the Red Cross and she will be brought out of Gaza to an army facility near the border settlement of Re'im for an initial checkup.

During the handover ceremony, Red Cross representatives were taken on stage to sign a protocol for the soldier's release.

The first six-week phase of the ceasefire agreement took effect on Jan. 19, suspending Israel's genocidal war that has killed more than 47,400 Palestinians, most of them women and children, and injured more than 111,000 since Oct. 7, 2023.

Eight Israeli captives, including four soldiers, have so far been released in return for 290 Palestinian prisoners since the deal came into force.

Under the first phase of the deal, 33 Israeli captives are set to be released in exchange for an estimated 1,700 to 2,000 Palestinian detainees.

The Israeli onslaught on Gaza has left more than 11,000 people missing, with widespread destruction and a humanitarian crisis that has claimed the lives of many elderly people and children in one of the worst global humanitarian disasters ever.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November last year for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





