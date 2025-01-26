Lebanese soldier killed, another injured by Israeli fire in southern Lebanon

A Lebanese soldier was killed and another injured by Israeli army fire in southern Lebanon, in the latest violation of a ceasefire agreement, the army said.

A military statement said that the casualties occurred in an Israeli attack on the Mrouhin-Dahira road in the southern town of Mays al-Jabal.

The Israeli gunfire "comes in the context of its ongoing attacks on citizens and army personnel in the southern border areas," the military added.

Tension has escalated as the Israeli army remained in the Lebanese territory after a 60-day deadline for its withdrawal from southern Lebanon passed on Sunday.

The Lebanese Health Ministry said early Sunday that three people were killed and 44 others injured by Israeli army fire as residents were trying to return to their areas in southern Lebanon.

A fragile ceasefire has been in place between Israel and Lebanon since Nov. 27, ending a period of mutual shelling between Israel and Hezbollah that began on Oct. 8, 2023, and escalated into full-scale conflict on Sept. 23, 2024.

Under the ceasefire terms, Israel is required to withdraw its forces south of the Blue Line-a de facto border-in phases, while the Lebanese army is to deploy in southern Lebanon within 60 days.

Data from the Lebanese Health Ministry indicates that since Israel's onslaught against Lebanon began Oct. 8, 2023, at least 4,068 people have been killed, including women, children and health workers, while 16,670 have been injured.









