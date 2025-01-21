2 Palestinians killed, 25 injured in Israeli military raid in northern West Bank

Israeli forces in armoured vehicles conduct a raid in Jenin in the occupied West Bank on January 21, 2025. (AFP Photo)

Two Palestinians were killed and 25 others injured in an Israeli military raid in the northern West Bank city of Jenin on Tuesday, the Health Ministry said.

Witnesses said special Israeli forces raided several areas in the Jenin refugee camp with Israeli drones striking two sites in the area.

The Israeli public broadcaster KAN confirmed that a drone strike targeted infrastructure in the camp.

A military statement said that the operation in Jenin in the northern West Bank will last several days.

For its part, the armed wing of the Islamic Jihad group, the Quds Brigades, confirmed that its fighters had confronted Israeli forces in Jenin, inflicting casualties among soldiers.

Tension has been running high across the West Bank due to Israel's genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, where at least 47,000 victims have been killed, mostly women and children, and more than 110,700 injured since Oct. 7, 2023.

Around 862 Palestinians have since been killed and over 6,700 injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied territory, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

A ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement took effect Sunday in Gaza, suspending the Israeli war on the Palestinian enclave.

In July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's decades-long occupation of Palestinian land illegal and demanded the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.



















