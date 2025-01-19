Israel says Gaza ceasefire delayed until list of hostages arrives from Hamas

The Israeli Army Radio reported on Sunday that the ceasefire in Gaza, scheduled to begin at 8.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT), will not commence until the list of hostages to be released is received.

The delay is due to "technical and logistical reasons," said the Palestinian group Hamas.

The ceasefire between Hamas and Israel follows an Israeli genocidal war on Gaza, ongoing since Oct. 7, 2023, which has killed nearly 47,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured over 110,700 others, according to local health authorities.









