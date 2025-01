Israel army says it recovered body of a soldier held since 2014 in Gaza

The Israeli military announced Sunday that it had recovered the body of an Israeli soldier, Oron Shaul, who had been held in Gaza since 2014.

"Last night, in a special operation by the Shin Bet (security agency) and the IDF (military)... we brought back to Israel the body of Golani fighter Oron Shaul," the military said in a statement.