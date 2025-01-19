Gaza death toll nears 47,000 as ceasefire begins

At least 14 Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza in the last 24 hours, bringing the overall death toll since October 2023 to 46,913, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

A ministry statement added that some 110,750 others were injured in the Israeli onslaught since Oct. 7, 2023.

"Hospitals received the bodies of 14 people while 25 others were injured as a result of the Israeli aggression on Gaza in the last 24 hours," the ministry said.

"Many people are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them," it added.

A Gaza ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement took effect at 11.15 a.m. local time (0915GMT) on Sunday after a few hours' delay due to Israeli accusations for Hamas of delaying the release of a list of captives set to be released. It was originally scheduled to start on 8.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT).

The Israeli war on Gaza has left more than 11,000 people missing, with widespread destruction and a humanitarian crisis that has claimed the lives of many elderly people and children in one of the worst global humanitarian disasters ever.

In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.









