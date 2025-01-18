Gaza cease-fire deal to take effect 8:30 AM Sunday: mediator Qatar

A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip will take effect at 0630 GMT on Sunday morning (8:30 am), Qatar, which helped mediate the deal, said on Saturday.

"As coordinated by the parties to the agreement and the mediators, the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip will begin at 8:30 am on Sunday, January 19, local time in Gaza," Qatar's foreign ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari said on X.

"We advise the inhabitants to take precaution, exercise the utmost caution, and wait for directions from official sources."

The exact time of the ceasefire's start had been unclear, though Israel, whose cabinet earlier on Saturday approved the hostage and prisoner exchange deal, had said no prisoners would be freed before 1400 GMT.

Nearly 46,800 Palestinians, mostly women and children, were killed and more than 110,000 injured in Israel's genocidal war on Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, according to local health authorities.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.



