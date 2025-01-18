Despite ceasefire deal, Israel kills 23 more Gazans as death toll nears 47,000

Despite a ceasefire agreement, Israeli attacks killed at least 23 more Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, bringing the overall death toll since October 2023 to 46,899, the Health Ministry in the enclave said on Saturday.

A ministry statement added that some 110,725 others were injured in the ongoing assault.

"Israeli forces killed 23 people and injured 83 others in three massacres of families in the last 24 hours," the ministry said.

"Many people are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them," it added.

Qatar announced a three-phase ceasefire agreement on Wednesday to end more than 15 months of deadly Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip with the ceasefire set to take effect on Sunday at 0630GMT.

The Israeli war on Gaza has left more than 11,000 people missing, with widespread destruction and a humanitarian crisis that has claimed the lives of many elderly people and children in one of the worst global humanitarian disasters ever.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.