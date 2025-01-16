After cease-fire announcement, Israeli army strikes tents of displaced people in Deir al-Balah

Despite the announcement of a likely cease-fire, the Israeli army on Thursday continued its strikes on the Gaza Strip, causing more casualties among its civilian population.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that an Israeli drone struck the tents of displaced people in the western area of the city of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, causing several injuries, including children.

Health authorities have yet to comment on the incident or specify the number of casualties.

Civil Defense teams and the public rushed to the scene to extinguish the fire that broke out in the tents of the displaced people, the witnesses added.

Late Wednesday, Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani confirmed the cease-fire deal, which is set to come into effect on Sunday.

He outlined the first phase, which will last 42 days and include the release of 33 Israeli detainees in exchange for a number of Palestinian prisoners.

The announcement comes on day 467 of Israel's genocide against Gaza, which with US backing has killed and wounded more than 156,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

The war has left more than 11,000 people missing, with widespread destruction and a humanitarian crisis that has claimed the lives of many elderly people and children in one of the worst global humanitarian disasters ever.

In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.