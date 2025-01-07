US military says Daesh/ISIS operations in Iraq left coalition member dead

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Monday that the military operations against Daesh/ISIS in Iraq in last seven days led to the death of a coalition member.

"One Coalition member was killed and two were wounded from two different nations. There were no injuries to U.S. personnel or damage to U.S. equipment," CENTCOM said in a statement.

CENTCOM said it conducted operations in Iraq and Syria, from Dec. 30 to Jan. 6, along with its partner forces.

Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla, CENTCOM commander, said partnered operations are "critical" to preventing the terrorist group from taking advantage of the changing security environment in the region.

"The enduring defeat of ISIS is a global effort that relies on our Coalition, allies, and partners. U.S. Central Command remains committed to aggressively pursuing these terrorists that threaten the region, our allies, and our citizens," he said.