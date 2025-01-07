Over 12,000 structures demolished in West Bank since 2009: UN report

Over 12,000 structures have been demolished in the West Bank since 2009, according to a report by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

The hardest-hit areas include Khirbet Tana, Jabal al-Mukabber, and Silwan, which saw 400, 373, and 274 demolitions, respectively, said the OCHA's report called "Breakdown of Data on Demolition and Displacement in the West Bank."

The demolitions targeted 3,553 agricultural structures and 3,547 residential buildings, the report revealed.

The year 2024 marked a peak, with 1,763 incidents recorded—the highest in 16 years, it stressed.

Children and families remain particularly vulnerable, according to the OCHA.

The displaced individuals included 5,358 boys, 4,324 girls, 5,462 men and 4,791 women, showcasing the widespread impact on entire communities.

In addition, OCHA reported that nearly 1,800 donor-funded structures were demolished, further exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in the region, where access to essential services continues to deteriorate.

These figures highlight the urgent need for international action to address the devastating impact of ongoing demolitions and displacements in the West Bank.

Tension has been running high across the occupied West Bank due to Israel's genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, which has killed nearly 45,900 people, mostly women and children, since Oct. 7, 2023.

At least 835 Palestinians have also been killed and nearly 6,700 others injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied West Bank, according to Palestinian figures.

In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.













