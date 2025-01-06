World Food Program slams Israeli attack on its convoy in Gaza

The UN's World Food Program (WFP) on Monday slammed Israel's attack on one of its convoys in Gaza.

Calling the incident "absolutely unacceptable," WFP Executive Director Cindy McCain wrote on X: "A WFP convoy, clearly marked & carrying 8 team members, was shot at by Israeli forces near Wadi Gaza despite prior clearances. Humanitarians are not a target."

"We must have safe, secure access to continue delivering life-saving aid," added McCain, the widow of John McCain, a US senator.

During its assault on Gaza, now almost in its 16th month, Israel has frequently hit hospitals, mosques and churches, and humanitarian aid staffers and distribution zones-all possible violations of the laws of war. It has also severely limited aid supplies entering Gaza.

Israel's ongoing war on the enclave has forced nearly 2 million of Gaza's 2.3 million residents to flee in dire conditions and live in tents or shelters amid severe shortages of food, water, and medical supplies.

The Israeli army has continued a genocidal war on Gaza that has killed almost 46,000 people, most of them women and children, since a Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

Last November, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its deadly war on the enclave.