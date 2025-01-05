Saudi Arabia sends another aid plane to post-Assad Syria

Saudi Arabia on Sunday sent another relief plane to Syria as part of an air bridge launched by the kingdom to assist Syria following last month's fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime.

The Saudi state news agency SPA said the plane is loaded with food, medical supplies, and shelter materials, though specific quantities were not disclosed.

The aid plane, organized by King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, departed King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh for Damascus airport.

SPA said the aid plane aims "to alleviate the difficult conditions faced by the Syrian people and is part of the kingdom's ongoing support for friendly and brotherly nations during crises and hardships."

This marks the sixth Saudi relief plane sent to Damascus in less than a week as part of an air bridge launched by Riyadh for Syria.

According to SPA, the Saudi aid to the Syrian people from 2011 to the end of 2024 reached nearly $857 million.

Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of Damascus on Dec. 8, ending his family's decades-long rule.

The takeover came after Hayat Tahrir al-Sham fighters captured key cities in a lightning offensive that lasted less than two weeks.

A new administration led by Ahmed al-Sharaa has now taken charge.









