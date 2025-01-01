Saudi Arabia sends 1st aid plane to Damascus amid relief airlift for Syria

Saudi Arabia dispatched its first aid plane to Damascus on Wednesday as part of a relief airlift to the country following the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime last month.

The Saudi state news agency SPA said the plane carries a shipment of medical, food and shelter supplies to help ease the dire conditions of the Syrian people.

According to the Syrian state news agency SANA, the plane landed at Damascus airport early Wednesday.

The aid plane was part of a relief airlift launched by King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center for Syria.

Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of Damascus on Dec. 8, ending the Baath Party's regime, which had been in power since 1963.

The takeover came after Hayat Tahrir al-Sham fighters captured key cities in a lightning offensive that lasted less than two weeks.

A new administration led by Ahmed al-Sharaa has now taken charge.







