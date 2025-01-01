Over 1,500 tents housing displaced Gazans inundated by rainwater

Heavy rains have inundated over 1,542 tents housing displaced civilians in the Gaza Strip in the past two days amid Israel's genocidal war on the enclave, the Civil Defense Service said on Wednesday.

"Hundreds of tents were flooded with rainwater at a level exceeding 30 centimeters," the agency said in a statement.

"Many people were reported to be shivering from the cold as their belongings were damaged by the rainwater," it added.

The service said torrential rains have swept away 497 tents in Gaza City, 210 in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, 170 in Rafah and 665 in Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

The Gaza Strip has been hit by a cold wave and torrential rains since Sunday, bringing more misery to the territory's 2.3 million population.

Local health authorities said Monday that at least seven people, including six babies, froze to death due to the winter cold in the enclave.

The Israeli army has continued a genocidal war on Gaza that has killed over 45,500 victims, mostly women and children, since a Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023, reducing the enclave to rubble.

In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.







