Israeli attacks kill 17 more Gazans on 1st day of 2025

At least 17 Palestinians were killed on Wednesday in Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip on the first day of 2025, according to medical sources.

An Israeli drone hit a home in the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, killing a woman and child and injuring several people, the source said.

Israeli artillery also shelled the eastern and northern parts of the Bureij and Nuseirat camps, but no information was yet available about casualties.

Fifteen people also lost their lives and several others were injured, including children, in an airstrike on a house in the northern town of Jabalia, another medical source said.

Witnesses said Israeli forces continued to blow up homes and residential buildings in Beit Lahia and Jabalia in northern Gaza.

In southern Gaza, several people were injured in an airstrike on a home in al-Fukhari area in eastern Khan Younis.

The Israeli army has continued a genocidal war on Gaza that has killed over 45,500 victims, mostly women and children, since a Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023 despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.









