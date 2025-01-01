Gaza death toll passes 45,550 as Israel’s genocidal war continues unabated

 Contact Us
Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip have killed at least 12 more Palestinians in the past 48 hours, bringing the total death toll to 45,553 since October 2023. Over 108,000 people have been injured.

Published January 01,2025
At least 12 more Palestinians were killed in relentless Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip, bringing the overall death toll since last year to 45,553, the Health Ministry in the enclave said on Wednesday.

A ministry statement added that some 108,379 others were injured in the ongoing assault.

"Israeli forces killed 12 people and injured 41 others in two massacres of families in the last 48 hours," the ministry said.

"Many people are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them," it added.

Israel has continued a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip since a Hamas attack on Oct. 7 last year despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

The second year of genocide in Gaza has drawn growing international condemnation, with officials and institutions labeling the attacks and blocking of aid deliveries as a deliberate attempt to destroy a population.

In November, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its deadly war on Gaza.