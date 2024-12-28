Gaza death toll nears 45,500 as Israel kills 48 more Palestinians

At least 48 more Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip, bringing the total number of deaths since October of last year to 45,484, the Health Ministry in the enclave said on Saturday.

According to a ministry statement, approximately 108,090 people have also been injured during the ongoing genocidal attacks.

"Israeli forces killed 48 people and injured 52 others in two massacres of families in the last 24 hours," the ministry said.

"Many people are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them," it added.

Israel has launched a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on October 7, 2023.

The second year of genocide in Gaza has drawn growing international condemnation, with officials and institutions labeling the attacks and blocking of aid deliveries as a deliberate attempt to destroy a population.

On Nov. 21, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its deadly war on Gaza.









