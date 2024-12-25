Syrian foreign minister warns Iran about spreading chaos

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani warned Iran on Tuesday about actions that could incite instability in Syria and held Tehran responsible for potential consequences of recent statements.

"Iran must respect the will of the Syrian people, the sovereignty of the nation, and its territorial integrity. We caution them against spreading chaos in Syria and hold them accountable for their recent remarks," Shaibani wrote on X.

Shaibani's comments were in response to Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who asserted Sunday that Syrian youth "have nothing left to lose" because "their entire lives lack security." Khamenei urged the youth to "stand firmly and resolutely against those who planned and executed this chaos."

On Saturday, the interim Syrian government appointed Asaad Hassan Al-Shibani as foreign minister, according to the ruling General Command.

Shibani previously served as the head of political affairs for the civilian administration in the northwestern province of Idlib.

Bashar Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of Damascus on Dec. 8, ending the Baath Party's regime, which had been in power since 1963.

The takeover came after Hayat Tahrir al-Sham fighters captured key cities in a lightning offensive that lasted less than two weeks.