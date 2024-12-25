At least 24 killed in overnight Israeli strikes on homes, tents housing displaced Gazans

At least 24 Palestinians were killed in overnight Israeli airstrikes on homes and tents in displacement camps in the Gaza Strip, medical sources said.

Ten people lost their lives when an Israeli fighter jet hit a home in the Maen area in the southern city of Khan Younis, one source said.

Two more people were killed in another strike targeting a residential apartment in al-Manara neighborhood in southern Khan Younis, he added.

Civil Defense teams retrieved the bodies of two Palestinians after an Israeli strike on a tent for displaced civilians in western Khan Younis, medics said.

A man and his wife were also killed and several people were injured when Israeli forces bombed a house in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, another medical source said.

Israeli warplanes also hit a house in the Jabalia Nazla area in northern Gaza, leaving six people dead, he added.

A pregnant woman was killed in an airstrike on an apartment in Gaza City, while a young man lost his life and three people were injured in another strike in the central city of Deir al-Balah, according to the same source.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army continued to blow up homes and residential buildings in the northern Gaza Strip amid its ongoing military operations in the area, according to witnesses.

Israeli forces also detonated an explosive-laden robot near the Al-Awda Hospital in northern Gaza for the second time, the hospital said in a statement.

Israel launched a large-scale ground operation in northern Gaza on Oct. 5 to allegedly prevent the Palestinian group Hamas from regrouping. Palestinians, however, accuse Israel of seeking to occupy the area and forcibly displace its residents.

Since then, no sufficient humanitarian aid including food, medicine, and fuel has been allowed into the area, leaving the remaining population on the verge of imminent famine.

The onslaught was the latest episode in a brutal Israeli war on the Gaza Strip that has killed over 45,300 people, mostly women and children, since Oct. 7, 2023.

Last month, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on Gaza.























