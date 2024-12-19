Iraq sends 1,905 Syrian soldiers back home

Iraq said on Thursday that it has repatriated 1,905 Syrian soldiers, who had sought refuge in the country a day before the fall of the Bashar Assad regime.

Their weapons, however, remained in Iraqi custody, awaiting transfer to Syria's new government once formed, according to a statement from Iraq's Joint Operations Command.

The statement, published by the official Iraqi News Agency (INA), revealed that the soldiers, including officers and personnel stationed at the al-Bukamal border crossing, recently sought refuge in Iraq.

"On Dec. 7, Syrian military personnel, including officers, soldiers, and guards at the al-Bukamal crossing, entered Iraq seeking refuge due to the recent events in Syria," the statement read.

In response, Iraq's armed forces permitted their entry on humanitarian grounds after obtaining official approvals.

Bashar Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of Damascus on Dec. 8, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963.



















