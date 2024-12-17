Israel to retain Gaza control 'after defeating Hamas' – Defense Minister

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz on Tuesday said the Israeli army will keep security control over the Gaza Strip after "defeating" Hamas in the enclave.

In a statement on X, Katz said his position on Gaza remains clear: "After we defeat Hamas's military and ruling power in Gaza, Israel will have control security in Gaza."

He said Israel will have "full freedom of action, just as it did in Judea and Samaria," in reference to the Israeli control over the occupied West Bank.

Katz, who is known for his anti-Palestinian stance, said Israel won't "allow a return to the pre-Oct. 7 reality."

His comments came after a Channel 12 report earlier in the day claimed the defense minister said Israel was not interested in controlling Gaza in the aftermath of the war.

"Israel does not want military control or civilian governance over the residents. There are no decisions regarding settlement in Gaza," Katz was quoted as saying.

Israel has killed more than 45,000 people, mostly women and children, in Gaza since an Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas border incursion.

On Nov. 21, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in the enclave.