2 Palestinians killed by Israeli army fire in occupied West Bank

Two Palestinians were shot dead in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, according to medics.

Witnesses said that Israeli soldiers opened fire on two Palestinian youths near a separation barrier in the northern city of Qalqilya.

The Red Crescent Society confirmed that the bodies of the two victims were transferred to the hospital.

Tension has been running high across the occupied West Bank over Israel's genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, where more than 45,000 people, mostly women and children, have been killed.

At least 815 Palestinians have since been killed and over 6,450 others injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied territory, according to the Health Ministry.

The escalation follows a landmark opinion in July by the International Court of Justice that declared Israel's decades-long occupation of Palestinian land "illegal" and demanded the evacuation of all existing settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.





















