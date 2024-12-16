ISRAEL TARGETS MILITARY SITES IN SYRIAS LATAKIA, TARTUS PROVINCES

 Contact Us
Israel targets military sites in Syria's Latakia, Tartus provinces

Israeli warplanes launched airstrikes Sunday on military targets in Syria's Latakia and Tartus provinces, hitting bases and ammunition depots. The attacks followed the collapse of Syria's Baath regime, with Israel intensifying its strikes on military infrastructure.

Published December 16,2024
Israeli warplanes conducted airstrikes late Sunday on military positions in Syria's Latakia and Tartus provinces, according to information from an aircraft observation post.

The attacks targeted several key sites in western Syria, including military bases and ammunition depots.

A violent explosion occurred in the village of Hiresun in Tartus following one of the airstrikes.

Since the collapse of the Baath regime, Israel has launched hundreds of airstrikes in Syria to target military infrastructure and capabilities.