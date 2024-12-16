ISRAEL TARGETS MILITARY SITES IN SYRIAS LATAKIA, TARTUS PROVINCES

Israeli warplanes conducted airstrikes late Sunday on military positions in Syria's Latakia and Tartus provinces, according to information from an aircraft observation post.

The attacks targeted several key sites in western Syria, including military bases and ammunition depots.

A violent explosion occurred in the village of Hiresun in Tartus following one of the airstrikes.

Since the collapse of the Baath regime, Israel has launched hundreds of airstrikes in Syria to target military infrastructure and capabilities.